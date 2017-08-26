AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University is asking fans to show some discretion this fall with the long-standing tradition of throwing toilet paper on trees after football victories.

The school is asking fans not to roll the new oak trees at Toomer’s Corner because they’re not fully established.

Fans are allowed to roll other trees near the area, and the school has issued a map showing their location.

The original Auburn Oaks were found to have been poisoned in early 2011, and a University of Alabama fan later served time for damaging them.

The university tried to save the trees, but had to remove them once it was determined they would not survive. A replacement tree was damaged by a fire last year.

Auburn’s first home football game is next week against Georgia Southern.