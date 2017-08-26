AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - Dru Brown threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Metuisela ‘Unga with 48 seconds left to lift Hawaii to a 38-35 win over Massachusetts in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.

Brown drove the Rainbows 73 yards in eight plays, completing 3 of 5 passes, including a 52-yarder to John Ursua on third-and-10 that put the ball on the Minuteman 7 with 1:15 to play. The winning pass came on third down.

Brown completed 25 of 38 passes for a career-high 391 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score. Ursua had 12 receptions for 272 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown late in the first half for the fifth-longest pass play in school history. The 272 yards are the fourth-most in the program.

Hawaii, traveling more than 5,000 miles, had 503 yards of total offense.

Andrew Ford threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns for UMass. Marquis ran for 83 yards and two scores.

Hawaii right guard Chris Posa was ejected in the first half for throwing a punch.