OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former Santee Community Schools superintendent and his wife are under federal indictment, accused of theft.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a federal grand jury on Thursday indicted both 61-year-old Paul Sellon and his wife, 54-year-old Sue Ann Sellon on suspicion of theft of government money between 2010 and 2014 and making false statements to the U.S. Education Department. Paul Sellon is also accused of receipt of a bribe and 10 counts of wire fraud.

Paul Sellon had already been charged in federal court with theft of $314,000 from a federal program, but a judge allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea earlier this month. The judge expressed concerns about the plea agreement where the government agreed not to file charges against Sellon’s wife if he pleaded guilty.

