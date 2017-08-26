NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With a powerful Hurricane Harvey pounding neighboring Texas, Louisiana officials are preparing for the possibility of days of flooding rain from the storm.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was scheduled to be briefed Saturday afternoon by state emergency officials. And he was to speak to the media afterward.

Bands of rain from Harvey were hitting Louisiana on Friday. Forecasters said the extreme southwestern part of the state could get 15 to 20 inches of rain over seven days. And officials urged vigilance in New Orleans, where problems with the drainage system were exposed during flash floods on Aug. 5.

The drainage system has been improved but officials say it is still not operating at full capacity.

Complicating Louisiana’s planning: the storm’s slow movement and unpredictable long-term track.