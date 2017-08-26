DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Offensive lineman Kraig Urbik, a contender to start for the Miami Dolphins at left guard this season, has been released with an injury settlement.

Urbik, sidelined by a knee injury, was released Saturday. He played in all 16 games with six starts last year, and has 63 career starts.

Ted Larsen, initially expected to be the starting left guard, is expected to miss at least half the season with a torn biceps. Other candidates for the job include Anthony Steen and Jesse Davis.

