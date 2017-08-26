FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Arizona say they’re investigating a suspicious letter that falsely claims that local law enforcement officers are working directly with federal officials to deport those who may be living in the country illegally.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2vgMpNa) that Flagstaff police and Coconino County Sheriff’s office rejected those claims, saying their officers aren’t deputized as Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers.

Flagstaff police said they don’t participate in general “round ups” of people who may be living in the country illegally.

A local resident received the letter, which was signed by the “Legal Americans Surveillance Citizens Project.”

The letter claimed to support President Donald Trump’s agenda to “rid our country” of people who are “not true citizens.”

Anyone receiving such a letter is urged to report it.

