Saturday, August 26, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Ryan Stanley ran for a touchdown and threw for another score to help Florida A&M; beat Texas Southern 29-7 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Stanley was 19-of-32 passing for 217 yards, Ricky Henrilus had 81 yards rushing and Brandon Norwood added three receptions for 63 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown catch, for Florida A&M.;

Stanley’s 9-yard touchdown run with 2:53 left in the first quarter capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive and put FAMU up 7-0. On the Rattlers’ next possession, Devin Bowers scored on a 6-yard run to make it 13-0 lead early. Norwood’s touchdown catch made it 20-0 going into halftime.

Texas Southern had just 202 total yards and 10 first downs as FAMU controlled the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

