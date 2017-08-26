LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - The University of Wyoming has requested local law enforcement agencies provide more officers at football games in War Memorial Stadium, where alcohol will be openly sold this season.

The request stems from a predicted increase in the number of people attending the games and in drinking, Albany County Sheriff Dave O'Malley said.

This is the first year alcohol will be served throughout War Memorial Stadium, so Sheriff’s Office deputies will monitor crowds and assist when necessary, O'Malley said.

“To make sure that there is nothing inappropriate, you know, goes on - occasionally there’s fights during the games, they are alcohol-fueled a lot of the times - and they are actively observing to determine in anybody is out of line,” he told the Laramie Boomerang (http://bit.ly/2xfxBvE).

The Laramie Police Department has a contract with the university for 12 officers to work for $3,578 for each game. If more officers are needed, the amount UW pays increases.

The Sheriff’s Office, on the other hand, doesn’t have a contract with the university. Instead, the office charges the university $52 an hour for each deputy working the game, O'Malley said.

O'Malley said tailgating is partly responsible for several alcohol-related incidents that have occurred at games. A lot of people tailgate responsibly, but there are often some who get out of control and create problems for others, he said.

Laramie Police Lt. Gwen Smith said alcohol being served in the stadium would likely not affect the work officers do at the games.

“We don’t know what impact alcohol in the stadium is going to have, so we are going with our initial plan until we see that there is something different that needs to happen,” Smith said.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com