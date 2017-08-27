TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the incident tells The Associated Press that Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis was the victim of a shooting at a Tuscaloosa bar.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Powell says a 20-year-old was shot in the right leg while standing outside of Bar 17 early Sunday. Powell says in a statement the injury was minor, but he did not identify the victim.

The person who confirmed it was Davis was not authorized to release that information and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The Tuscaloosa News first reported that Davis was shot.

The sheriff’s statement said the victim wasn’t cooperative with investigators who spoke to him at a Tuscaloosa hospital.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide opens Saturday against No. 3 Florida State, and the 6-foot-7, 306-pound Davis is a potential starter.

