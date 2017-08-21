Border Patrol agents in San Diego uncovered early Saturday a smuggling tunnel that they said was used to transit illegal immigrants into the U.S. — a rare tactic that suggests the drug cartels that control border traffic are searching for new ways to sneak people across.

Agents spotted several illegal immigrants on the U.S. side of the border near the Otay Mesa port of entry just after 1 a.m. Saturday, and conducted a search of the area, looking for more people.

They found a hole in the ground with a ladder inside — a smuggling tunnel that ran from Mexico into the U.S., just to the other side of the double-layer fencing.

Agents arrested 30 illegal immigrants connected to the tunnel: 21 Chinese men, two Chinese woman, four Mexican men and three Mexican women.

Tunnels regularly are used to transport drugs, and American authorities have uncovered some exceptionally advanced tunnels complete with underground railcar systems to move massive amounts of drugs.

But smuggling persons through tunnels is far less common, and it comes at a time when increased border security appears to have curtailed more usual routes.

Customs and Border Protection, the agency that oversees the Border Patrol, said the newly discovered tunnel is probably an extension of an incomplete tunnel Mexican authorities previously had discovered.

“While subterranean tunnels are not a new occurrence along the California-Mexico border, they are more commonly utilized by transnational criminal organizations to smuggle narcotics. However, as this case demonstrates, law enforcement has also identified instances where such tunnels were used to facilitate human smuggling,” the agency said.