ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus says he received coach Sean McDermott’s message loud and clear after being forced to fly home alone for violating a team rule.

Without revealing what rule he broke, Dareus said he takes full responsibility and added he’s “crystal clear” of what’s expected of him following a lengthy conversation with McDermott following practice on Sunday.

The Bills top-paid player spoke a day after McDermott ordered him to leave the stadium and go home about an hour before Buffalo’s preseason game at Baltimore.

This was Dareus‘ first transgression since McDermott was hired in January, but hardly his first misstep since being selected by Buffalo with the third pick in the 2011 draft.

Dareus opened each of the past two seasons serving NFL suspensions - including a four-game ban last year - for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was arrested twice during a four-week span in May 2014. He was also been benched twice for being late to team meetings under former coach Doug Marrone.

McDermott intends to move forward and hopes Dareus has learned his lesson.

