NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Several former New Orleans Saints are joining a university health system to promote free prostate cancer screenings .

Tulane Medical Center says participants can meet and have their pictures taken with Pro Football Hall of Fame member Rickey Jackson and other former NFL players, and hear the retired linebacker speak about his prostate cancer diagnosis and recovery.

Urology department chairman Raju Thomas says in a news release that more than 100 men got the blood test at last year’s inaugural screening. He says they hope to see more on the Saturday before the Saints’ first game.

The three-hour event starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 9.

The university says screening space is limited, and people can register ahead of time at http://TulaneHealthcare.com .