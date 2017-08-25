Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged residents of his state affected by Tropical Storm Harvey to listen to local authorities and avoid getting out onto the road, as heavy rain and flooding continued to hammer the region.

“What we strongly urge is for all local residents to listen to all warnings from local officials, to heed those warnings,” Mr. Abbott said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Do not get out onto the road. Make a plan where you can elevate in your own home or find a place of safety,” he said.

“We urge people across East Texas to make a plan for potential evacuation if they are ordered to do so and be able to make sure they are able to execute that plan,” the governor said.

He said some 1,000 state personnel are assigned to search and rescue efforts, on top of a number of local officials, and that the state is sending helicopters to the region to assist in roof rescues.

Mr. Abbott said weather forecasts indicate rain will continue to fall, which would make flooding worse than it was in Tropical Storm Allison in 2001, saying it’s not the first flood officials in Houston have handled.

Mr. Abbott said he has spoken to President Trump several times and that Texans are getting “absolutely everything we need” from the federal government.

Mr. Trump on Friday issued a disaster declaration for Texas, making federal funds available for affected individuals in Bee, Goliad, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio counties.

Mr. Abbott said he expected disaster relief for Harris County, home to Houston, to be granted as well.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, and heavy rain and flooding is continuing to hammer the East Texas region along the Gulf coast. At least two people have died.