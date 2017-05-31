LANDOVER — Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson was held out of Sunday’s 23-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals as a precaution because of stiffness in his leg.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Doctson would have played if it were a regular season game. He added Doctson is experiencing the pain in his hamstring and groin area.

“He just felt a little sore,” Gruden said. “He went out and worked out pregame, so he was running but I chose to keep him out.”

The second-year wide receiver has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Aug. 6, when Doctson left practice early. At the time, an MRI revealed a “slight pull.” Doctson played last week against the Green Bay Packers and missed the first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, nose tackle Phil Taylor will undergo an MRI after leaving Sunday’s game with a left quad injury. Taylor suffered the injury four minutes into the first quarter and was ruled out shortly after. He walked off gingerly after being attended to by trainers and went back to the locker room with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Rookie linebacker Ryan Anderson (stinger) did not play. He had previously been a game-time decision.

Tight end Jordan Reed and outside linebacker Junior Galette made their preseason debuts against the Bengals.