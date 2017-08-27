The National Weather Service said Sunday that the deadly storm Harvey is “unprecedented” and its impacts are “beyond anything experienced” before, as officials in Texas dealt with stranded residents amid reports of widespread flooding and torrential rain.

“This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter, as some parts of Texas were expected to receive as many as 50 inches of rain.

“We’re in kind of unprecedented territory with this storm,” said NWS meteorologist Patrick Burke.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said residents in the state need to be prepared for more rainfall ahead, including heavy rainfall at times.

“This likely is going to be an historic rainfall, if not an all-time record in the amount of rain that is sustained in certain regions,” Mr. Abbott said at a news conference.

Vice Admiral Karl Schultz with the U.S. Coast Guard said they have been closely engaged on the response efforts, and said serious issues associated with flooding will be there for days to come.

“This is a very, very dangerous storm” with “catastrophic” consequences, he said. “Folks need to not underestimate that — it is going to be a sustained challenge for the coming days.”

“Many times folks wrongly presume the wind event is going to be the most challenging event,” he said. “I’ve seen over the course of my career it is actually the water event and we are in for a real significant water event in the coming days.”

Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Oditt said helicopters had rescued more than 100 people in the Houston area. He said people with rising waters in their homes should not go to attics, and said people who head to rooftops should wave sheets or towels to attract the attention of helicopter crews.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said authorities had received more than 2,000 calls for help and urged drivers to stay off the roads.

“I don’t need to tell anyone this is a very, very serious and unprecedented storm,” Mr. Turner said at a news conference. “We have several hundred structural flooding reports. We expect that number to rise pretty dramatically.”

President Trump has been actively monitoring the federal response to the situation and said he plans to visit the area when it was feasible.

Mr. Trump “continued to stress his expectation that all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the Governors of Texas and Louisiana and his number one priority of saving lives,” said a readout of a video teleconference Mr. Trump had with Cabinet officials.

“He reminded everyone that search and rescue efforts will transition to mass care, restoring power, providing life-sustaining necessities for the population that sheltered in place, and economic recovery,” the statement said.

“Last, he urged survivors impacted by the storm to continue to heed the instructions of their State and local officials,” it said.

At least two people have died as a result of the storm. It made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Friday and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, though officials caution that the label change doesn’t mean the situation is any less serious.

⦁ This article is based in part on wire service reports.