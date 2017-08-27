CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be on hand this week to launch a new game inspired by the Super Bowl champions.

The ceremony takes place Tuesday in front of the Statehouse in Concord to launch the 2017 New England Patriots $5 Scratch Ticket. Kraft will be joined Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, former Patriots players and the Patriots cheerleaders.

After the ticket launch, the Patriots will host a mini-training camp on the Statehouse lawn for 100 players from the Merrimack Cardinals Pop Warner Football League. Twenty-five Merrimack youth cheerleaders will participate alongside two New England Patriots cheerleaders.

Since 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has raised $6 billion, with over $3.8 billion in prizes paid out. The lottery has brought in more than $1.7 billion for state education.