President Trump said Sunday that he plans to visit Texas as soon as he can “without causing disruption,” as authorities responded to the devastation Tropical Storm Harvey was wreaking on the state.

“I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety,” the president tweeted Sunday.

Mr. Trump also said there have been “thousands rescued” and there has been great coordination between agencies at all levels of government amid continuing rains and flash floods.

“Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Rescuers continued their work evacuating people from the affected areas early Sunday, and police evacuated two apartment complexes overnight in the Greenspoint neighborhood in the Houston areas, rescuing more than 50 children from rising water.

At least two people have been killed in the wake of Harvey, which made landfall on Friday near Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, but rain and flooding are expected to affect the region for days to come.

