ANALYSIS/OPINION:

We are witnessing some of the most spectacularly absurd political gambits in American history unfold right now before our very eyes.

The first comes from Democrats in Congress, who want to somehow blame collapsing Obamacare on Republicans.

That’s right. The Democrats who lied about Obamacare.

“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor,” President Obama lied.

The Democrats who huddled in darkness with powerful lobbyists to write the Obamacare bill. The Democrats who hid the Obamacare bill from the public and even their own members in Congress.

“We have to pass this bill so that you can find out what is in it,” said then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

Democrats heaved the bill through without the help of one single vote from Republicans. Now, predictably, Obamacare is collapsing. Premiums are skyrocketing. Markets are crashing.

All of this is — somehow — Republicans’ fault. President Trump’s fault. This according to Democrats, by which I mean also the media.

To be sure, Republicans in Congress should be humiliated — if politicians were capable of such a thing. They had seven years to come up with an actual plan to repeal Obamacare.

Now they have the chance to do just that right this second and they flinch. They cower in darkness, terrified that assuming the leadership that voters have given them, it might just cost them their political careers.

Who cares about your health and your doctor and your health insurance these spineless clowns need to keep their jobs.

But somehow blaming Republicans for the catastrophe that President Obama, Mrs. Pelosi and the entire Democratic Kleptocratic Regime gave us? That’s insane.

That is not to say that Republicans will not somehow manage to take the fall for it. They are spectacularly stupid at politics and fall for Democrats’ Roadrunner cartoon tricks every time.

Mr. Trump, however, is not one of them and he will not fall for that stupid trick.

The second spectacularly absurd political gambit we are watching this season is this open effort by Republicans to somehow blame all of their problems on Mr. Trump.

The intraparty squabbling within the GOP has reached levels we have not seen from either party in at least a half-century.

We see Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fretting over Mr. Trump’s supposed “excessive expectations” that Republicans who control both houses of Congress could actually perform the very simple task they have been promising voters for the past seven years.

Mr. Trump is not the only person in America, apparently, who shared this “excessive expectation.”

Then there is twice-failed presidential candidate Sen. John McCain of Arizona who dramatically flew back to the Senate from his surgery sick bed to deliver the death blow to Obamacare repeal. This, despite a promise to Arizona voters that he would lead the effort to repeal Obamacare.

Again, how it is Mr. Trump’s fault that the professional, experienced politicians in Congress failed to repeal Obamacare is beyond any rational thinking.

It is almost as if Republicans in Congress — along with Democrats — are determined to find a Republican somewhere to blame for it.

• Charles Hurt can be reached at churt@washingtontimes.com and on Twitter, @charleshurt.