President Trump plans to travel to Texas on Tuesday, as officials continue to assist people affected by Hurricane Harvey, according to the White House.

“We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. “We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”

Mr. Trump had said on Twitter earlier Sunday that he planned to make the trip as soon as he was able to do so without disrupting relief efforts.

“I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety,” the president tweeted Sunday.

Mr. Trump also said there have been “thousands rescued” and that there has been great coordination between agencies at all levels of government amid continuing rains and flash floods.

“Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Officials are warning Texas residents to brace for additional heavy rainfall and flooding in the coming hours and days.