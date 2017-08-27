Houston’s police chief on Monday said approximately 2,000 people have been rescued in the wake of severe flooding resulting from Tropical Storm Harvey, and that the goal is to complete rescues for outstanding “critical” requests by the end of the day.

The city’s mayor also said there were some 5,500 people in area shelters as of Monday morning and that he expected that number to rise “exponentially” by the day’s end.

“Today, we’ve completed the rescue of approximately 2,000 Houstonians and members of our community,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference.

He said there were still about 185 “critical rescue requests” still pending, and said the goal for Monday is to complete the rescues of all critical missions.

Mr. Acevedo also said there were four people arrested who had tried to engage in looting in the wake of the storm, which is expected to continue to pummel east Texas with heavy rain for days.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said there were already some 5,500 people in area their shelters.

“I suspect that number is going to rise,” he said. “I suspect by the end of the day that number will rise exponentially.”

FEMA has anticipated that some 30,000 people could be placed in shelters temporarily as a result of the massive storm.

“The goal is rescue — that’s the major focus for today,” Mr. Turner said.

He urged people calling into 911 for emergency situations not to hang up.

“Don’t hang up — we will get to you,” he said.