WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Border Patrol agents say they’ve arrested 25 people who didn’t have valid immigration status and seized marijuana and other drugs over the weekend at a New Hampshire checkpoint.

The Friday-Sunday checkpoint was set up on Interstate 93 in Woodstock, New Hampshire, about 70 miles south of the Canadian border.

The agents responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire and northeastern New York said 14 of those arrested were from Colombia and had overstayed their visas. Others were from Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico.

Agents say a U.S. citizen fled the checkpoint at a high rate of speed before being stopped by Woodstock police. The driver was charged with reckless driving, possessing a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a minor.