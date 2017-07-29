Trans persons have a constitutional right to serve in the armed forces, civil and gay rights groups said in new lawsuits filed Monday to try to block President Trump’s new directive restricting military service.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland filed one lawsuit there, while the Human Rights Campaign and other organizations filed a separate challenge in Washington state. The organizations say they’re representing trans persons either looking to enlist or already serving in the military.

Mr. Trump on Friday told the Pentagon to reject trans applicants, stop paying for reassignment surgery and to figure a strategy for how to handle trans troops already serving.

His directive overturns a 2016 Obama-era policy that opened the military up to openly serving trans troops.

But the groups suing said the president’s reinstated ban is arbitrary, and isn’t backed up by Pentagon research.

“Allowing men and women who are transgender to serve openly and providing them with necessary health care does nothing to harm military readiness or unit cohesion,” said Josh Block, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU.

Both the ACLU of Maryland and the Human Rights Campaign argue the medical costs for transgenders in the military is minimal compared to the expense of enacting the ban.

They say the Trump administration is violating their Fifth Amendment right of equal protection and their First Amendment right of free speech by enacting the ban after the previous administration gave transgenders the right to serve in the armed forces.