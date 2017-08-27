California Democrats who whipped up opposition to last weekend’s free-speech rallies had little to say after radical leftist protesters, led by the antifa, attacked police and Trump supporters on Sunday in Berkeley, injuring six.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who last week denounced the Patriot Prayer gathering in San Francisco as a “white supremacist rally,” had no public comment on the leftist violence.

Neither did Rep. Barbara Lee, California Democrat, who joined local Democrats last week at a press conference to condemn “bigotry and hate” ahead of what they called a “white nationalist rally in Berkeley.”

Those familiar with recent right-of-center rallies in the Bay Area, Boston and Portland say it’s a familiar pattern: Democrats play to their base by hyping fears of neo-Nazis while ignoring or glossing over any leftist violence.

“There has been nearly complete silence from Democrats regarding the violence of antifa in Berkeley and elsewhere,” said Cornell Law School professor William Jacobson. “This silence only emboldens and encourages those who seek to turn our streets into battlegrounds. Leading Democratic politicians need to go on record unconditionally rejecting and condemning antifa.”

Joey Gibson, leader of Patriot Prayer, who was chased and struck by masked antifa protesters in Berkeley before being rescued by police, called on Ms. Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee to denounce the leftist violence.

“I’m asking Mayor [Ed] Lee and I’m asking Nancy Pelosi to speak against this violence and speak against this hatred, and be consistent with your message,” said Mr. Gibson at a press conference after cancelling his event.

He added that, “Nancy Pelosi, she’s trying to further her own agenda, and she’s putting her own citizens in danger, directly in danger.”

The muted response from Democrats after Berkeley comes in sharp contrast to the Republican reaction following a white-nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed and others injured after an alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer drove his car into a crowd.

At its summer meeting Friday, the Republican National Committee passed unanimously a resolution denouncing the racist beliefs of “Nazis, the KKK, white supremacists,” and declaring the party “unified in its revulsion at the abhorrent white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.”

After President Trump blamed “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” for the Aug. 12 violence, multiple Republicans urged him to call out white supremacists and white nationalists by name, which he did in an Aug. 14 statement.

“Racism is evil—and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Mr. Trump said.

One California Democrat who did condemn the violence at Berkeley was Sen. Kamala Harris, although her spokesman did not mention the antifa by name.

“Sen Harris respects the right for people to peacefully protest, but believes violence has no place in America and condemns any violent actors,” said Harris spokesman Tyrone Gayle in a Monday email.

The antifa’s defenders argue that it may be extreme but it isn’t racist, while its critics have decried it as a terrorist group, given its willingness to use force against “fascists” and others who run afoul of its radical anti-American ideology.

At one point, protesters in Berkeley chanted, “No Trump! No wall! No USA at all!”

So far, nobody has been killed by this year’s leftist violence, despite numerous injuries and property damage, including an estimated $100,000 hit to the University of California Berkeley from the Feb. 1 rioting against conservative Milo Yiannopoulos.

At Sunday’s melee, about 100 black-masked protesters jumped police barricades, chased down and attacked a small number of Trump supporters, resulting in 13 arrests and injuries to six people, including a police officer.

Berkeley police reported that protesters threw paint at officers, and that two of the six people hurt were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The chaotic protest came even though both events—Saturday’s Patriot Prayer in San Francisco and the No to Marxism in America event Sunday in Berkeley—were cancelled in advance by organizers over concerns about violence from counter-protesters.

Both groups denied any connection to white supremacists. Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson is half-Asian and his event included mostly non-white speakers, while the No to Marxism event was organized by transgender Trump supporter Amber Cummings.

Ms. Cummings was outraged after Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin denounced the event as an attempt to send a “racist and hate-filled message.”

“That is an outright lie that this mayor is propagating,” said Ms. Cummings in Berkeleyside. “White supremacy is not allowed at my rally. We do not want racist people there. We do not want hateful people there.”

Mr. Arreguin did not respond immediately Monday to a request for comment about the leftist violence. Neither did Ms. Pelosi nor Ms. Lee.

No mention of leftist violence in Boston

In Boston, the free-speech rally held Aug. 19 was similarly characterized as a white-nationalist gathering, despite the denials of the event’s organizers at Boston Free Speech.

“We don’t need this type of hate,” Mayor Marty Walsh said prior to the rally on CBS4. “So my message is clear to this group. We don’t want you in Boston. We don’t want you on Boston Common.”

Afterward, Mr. Walsh congratulated those in massive crowd of counter-protesters who “peacefully stood up for our values” and “stood for peace and love, not bigotry and hate” against the small band of those cordoned off at the free-speech rally.

Not mentioned was the antifa, or the 33 arrests for offenses that included assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Several of those detained carried knives, and one was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Boston police reported that counter-protesters threw rocks, bottles and urine, while rally speaker Shiva Ayyadurai said would-be attendees barred from the free-speech event at Boston Common were harassed by protesters.

“Outside, we had some of our supporters who were out there, and they were saying people wearing MAGA hats and holding American flags were completely attacked,” said Mr. Ayyadurai. “They were mauled by the antifa people.”

The small rally included right-wing, libertarian and progressive voices, as well as several non-white speakers. A moment of silence was held at the start for Heather Heyer, who was killed at Charlottesville.

Mr. Ayyadurai, a candidate for the Massachusetts Republican Senate nomination to run against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, accused the Democratic mayor and Gov. Charles Baker, who’s a moderate Republican, of cozying up to progressive voters in advance of their 2018 reelection bids.

“They’re both up for reelection, they both need quote unquote liberal Democrat votes,” said Mr. Ayyadurai. “So they used Charlottesville and they used the race card to pound out how much they’re against racism and white supremacy and they basically endangered us and the policemen.”

Mr. Baker joined Democratic leaders in signing a resolution denouncing white supremacy after Charlottesville, saying that “white nationalism and neo-Nazism are continuing to grow as menaces to societal order.”