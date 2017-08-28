President Trump pledged a robust relief efforts for the people suffering from the devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey, adding that the administration and the rest of America were “100 percent” with them.

“Recover will be a long and difficult road and the federal government stands ready, willing and able to support that effort,” Mr. Trump said at the White House Monday. “Right now, the single most important thing is the safety and security of those still in harms way, including the first responders, who have been so terrific and brave.”

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to visit flood-ravaged Houston Tuesday and again later in the week, according to the White House.

The president applauded the determined response from local officials and state officials in Texas and Louisiana and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But he said the true heroes were people rising up to help one another in places such as Houston, which has been hit by a historic flood.

“We see neighbor helping neighbor, friend helping friend and stranger helping stranger. You see that all over,” Mr. Trump said. “You watch on television [and] you just see such incredibly work and love and teamwork. We are one American family. We hurt together, we struggle together, we are one family.

“We ask God for his wisdom and strength,” he said. “We will get though this. We will come out stronger.”