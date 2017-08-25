Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday activated the entire Texas National Guard — some 12,000 personnel — to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other officials.

“It is imperative that we do everything possible to protect the lives and safety of people across the state of Texas as we continue to face the aftermath of this storm,” Mr. Abbott said.

“The Texas National Guard is working closely with FEMA and federal troops to respond urgently to the growing needs of Texans who have fallen victim to Hurricane Harvey, and the activation of the entire Guard will assist in the efforts already underway,” he said.

FEMA administrator Brock Long said in a statement accompanying the announcement that his agency was there before the storm hit and will be there “as long as needed.”

Approximately 3,000 Texas Guard personnel had already been deployed to assist in rescue and recovery efforts. FEMA has estimated that some 30,000 people might need to be temporarily relocated to shelters as a result of the devastating storm.

The new deployment will send “those who are physically able, not currently deployed, preparing to deploy or in a combat preparation cycle to answer the call for help and assist their fellow Texans in need,” according to Mr. Abbott’s office.