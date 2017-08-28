CLOVIS, N.M. — Police officers swarmed a public library in downtown Clovis on Monday after getting reports of a shooting inside.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that multiple people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting.

Officer Carl Christiansen said Clovis police responded to the library this afternoon in response to a report of an active shooter. He could not immediately confirm whether there were any fatalities or injuries.

City officials were expected to hold a briefing Monday evening.

The Eastern New Mexico News reported that ambulances were dispatched to the scene and at least one victim was taken to Clovis Municipal Airport for transport to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line. It’s home to Cannon Air Force Base and the nearby community of Portales is home to Eastern New Mexico University.

Vanessa Aguirre told the newspaper that she was in the library with her son when a man came in and started to shoot into the air.

“It all happened so fast,” she said. “We took off fast. My purse is still in there.”

Kim Tipton, who was in a building across the street from the library, saw multiple police units arrive a few minutes after 4 p.m. and they had their rifles drawn.