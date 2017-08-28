More than 130 Medicare recipients sustained injuries from likely abuse or neglect at nursing homes in 2015 and 2016, according to a government audit that says federal officials must do more to protect the elderly and crack down on offenders.

The Health and Human Services Department’s inspector general said it uncovered instances of abuse at skilled nursing facilities in 33 states, including failure to provide necessary medical care, physical abuse and even sexual assault.

More than a quarter of the cases were not reported to police, the audit found.

“These types of abuses and neglect cannot be tolerated,” assistant HHS regional inspector general Curtis Roy said.

The suspected cases of abuse were outlined in an early alert, signaling the issue is so urgent that members of the public should be aware of it ahead of a fuller audit report.

HHS released a short slide show with photo evidence of what appeared to be serious bruising and abrasions on the arm, hand and head of select patients.

The alert cited a particularly alarming case in which female patient sustained a bruise to her right breast after an alleged sexual assault by a male resident at the facility. Employees did not immediately report the incident and bathed her, potentially destroying evidence that might have been collected with a rape kit.

The HHS inspector general also cited a man who was admitted to the emergency room for reported behavioral problems, yet had substantial bruising on his arm and chest.

Nursing home staff said the ER caused it by restraining him during a prior visit, though their narrative was inconsistent with photographic evidence. The patient claimed he’d been beaten by a broomstick at the nursing home.

In a statement, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said nursing facilities are required to self-report allegations of abuse and that it appreciates the inspector general’s attention to the issue.

“Abuse and mistreatment of nursing home residents is never permitted and CMS takes allegations of these incidents very seriously,” the agency said. “CMS takes this preliminary information seriously and will offer a response to the OIG’s formal recommendations when their audit is complete.”

The hospital component of Medicare, the federal insurance program for Americans 65 and older and younger people with disabilities, covers skilled nursing care — types of treatment that can only be performed by licensed nurses, such as rehabilitation or intravenous care.

Stays in skilled nursing facilities are usually short-term, compared to longer-term care in assisted-living situations.

A memo from the HHS inspector general’s office to CMS administrator Seema Verma said officials weren’t matching Medicare claims from emergency rooms to reimbursement claims from skilled nursing facilities to root out potential abuse or neglect.

It also said only 96 of the 134 incidents it found were reported to law enforcement — meaning more than quarter were not, despite state mandatory-reporting laws that require hospital medical staff to do so.

“As a result, we determined that CMS has inadequate procedures to ensure that incidents of potential abuse or neglect of Medicare beneficiaries residing in [skilled nursing facilities] are identified and reported,” the memo said.

HHS said CMS should do what its auditors did — cross-check ER records with claims for services at nursing facilities — and delegate how civil penalties and other enforcement tools should be wielded against nursing facilities where abuse occurs.

Mr. Roy also urged citizens to be vigilant.

“Visit your loved ones often, who are in these facilities, he said. “Ask them if they are being treated properly.”