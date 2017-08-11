“Game of Thrones” is not quite over yet. Just 24 hours after the grand finale of Season 7, a group of analysts will offer an in-depth look at the politics of the ongoing Medieval-style saga from HBO, which offers much hubbub and has an obsessed audience.

On Monday, a spate of experts weigh in on the political underpinnings of the production at a Cato Institute forum in the nation’s capital.

Why is Westeros mired in 8,000 years of economic stagnation? Should Daenerys firebomb King’s Landing to prevent a longer war?” the organizers ask.

“The world of ‘Game of Thrones’ is teeming with fascinating interactions between institutions, incentives, and power that creates a sweeping geopolitical mega-saga just begging to be theorized. This is an examination of these issues through the lens of economics, law, international relations, and power politics promises to be both instructive and entertaining — an exploration of the intrigue and game theory (and inevitable analogies to our current political landscape) that pervade the world of ice and fire.”

The line-up of experts includes Cato scholar Ilya Somin, Vox co-founder Matt Yglesias, Reason senior editor Peter Suderman and Washington Post culture columnist Alyssa Rosenberg. R Street Institute tech policy analyst Caleb Watney is moderator.

“The Politics of Game of Thrones” will be live streamed at 6:30 p.m. ET at CATO.org/live.