Illegal immigrants who took advantage of President Obama’s deportation amnesty for “Dreamers” were able to boost their pay, get driver’s licenses and more firmly ensconce themselves in the American economy and society, according to a new report Monday.

The survey of thousands of recipients of the amnesty, known in government-speak as DACA, comes at a time when President Trump is under pressure to decide whether to scrap the program or to mount an uphill legal fight to preserve it.

The average salary of DACA recipients in the story went from $21,000 to $36,000, and for DACA recipients over age 25 it was an even bigger jump, from $22,000 to roughly $42,000.

Nearly two-thirds said they’ve been able to pursue educational opportunities that would have been denied them if they hadn’t been granted the tentative legal status, which in most states makes them eligible for public college, entitles them to driver’s licenses, and even qualifies them for some federal tax benefits.

Tom K. Wong of the University of California, San Diego, conducted the survey for the National Immigration Law Center, the Center for American Progress and United We Dream.

Mr. Wong has tracked Dreamers over the years and says they are fully invested in society, with 97 percent either holding a job or in school, 5 percent starting their own businesses, and 16 percent buying a home.

Most of the Dreamers also have someone in their family who’s an American citizen: 17 percent are married to a citizen, 26 percent have children who are citizens, and 59 percent say they have a sibling who’s American.