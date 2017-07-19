EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants backup defensive end Owa Odighizuwa has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The league announced the suspension Monday, less than a week before teams have to reduce their rosters to 53 players.

It was questionable whether Odighizuwa would have made the roster. He missed most of the off-season training and hasn’t talked to the media since the team reported to training camp.

Odighizuwa will be eligible to return to the Giants’ active roster on Oct. 2, a day after the team’s game against Tampa Bay.

A third-round pick out of UCLA in 2015, Odighizuwa is eligible to participate in all remaining preseason practices and games.

Odighizuwa played in 14 games last season, missing two with a knee injury. He was inactive for the playoff game against Green Bay. He played in four games as a rookie, a season marred by foot and hamstring injuries.

