FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots have pledged up to $1 million to help the Houston area recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The team announced Monday it would match all donations made to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund up to $1 million.

The team is working with the Red Cross to create a special site to accept the donations.

Owner Robert Kraft says “Houston is a special city to our family and our organization” because it’s where the team has won two Super Bowls, including February’s 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl 38 in Houston in 2004.

Kraft says Houston was a “tremendous host” both times and the team wants to help when “Houston needs it most.”