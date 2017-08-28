CINNAMINSON, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say multiple construction companies along the East Coast used a New Jersey business as part of a scheme to launder up to $100 million in concealed payments to workers who are living in the country illegally.

The owner of Cinnaminson-based MAIA Consulting and two other men are facing money laundering charges. The arrests announced Monday stem from an investigation that started last November after authorities suspected the Cinnaminson-based firm was involved in an illegal check cashing operation.

Burlington County prosecutors say MAIA cashed checks written to “shell” construction companies that existed solely for concealing the payments. They say this allowed the construction companies to skirt tax obligations and labor regulations.

A voicemail message left with the company was not returned Monday.

Authorities say the three men charged are all from Brazil and were living in the United States illegally.