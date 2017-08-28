OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have given coach John Harbaugh a contract extension, even though the team has missed the playoffs in three of the past four years.

Harbaugh started this season with a contract that stretched through 2018. The Ravens did not disclose the length of the new deal.

Since his arrival in 2008, Harbaugh has taken Baltimore to the postseason six times. The Ravens played in the AFC title game in 2008, 2011 and 2012, and he guided Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory in the 2012 season.

In nine years with the Ravens, Harbaugh is 85-59 during the regular season and 10-5 in the playoffs.

Over the past four years, however, Baltimore has had one winning season. The Ravens were 8-8 in 2013, 10-6 in 2014, then 5-11 and 8-8 last season.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL