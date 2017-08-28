OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Albert McClellan is out for the season after sustaining a knee injury in practice last week.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that McClellan tore his ACL.

McClellan played in all 16 games last season, starting 11, and finished with 52 tackles.

He joined the Ravens as a free agent in 2010 out of Marshall University and has played in 90 NFL games over seven seasons.

McClellan is the eighth Baltimore player to suffer a season-ending injury this summer. In addition, center John Urschel retired and tight end Darren Waller was suspended for a year for violating the NFL’s policy and program for substances of abuse.

The Ravens also are waiting on quarterback Joe Flacco to practice for the first time. He’s been nursing a back injury.

