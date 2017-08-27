Redskins nose tackle Phil Taylor will miss the 2017 season with a left quad injury, according to multiple reports.

A source said Monday afternoon that Taylor was still waiting for complete information from doctors following an MRI.

Taylor was injured on the second play of the defense’s first series Sunday in the Redskins’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor was trying to revive his career after not having played since 2014 because of multiple knee surgeries. The Cleveland Browns originally drafted Taylor in 2011 in the first round, but injuries derailed his promising career.

The Redskins signed him to a future-reserves contract in January, taking a chance at a position of need. Taylor didn’t miss a day of practice all training camp, and was in place to be the starting nose tackle come the regular season.

Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood is likely next in line for the nose tackle spot, but Joey Mbu and AJ Francis have played well and could sure up roster spots if Taylor goes on IR.