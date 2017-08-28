The Washington Redskins put a claim on defensive end Kony Ealy, following his release from the New England Patriots last week, according to the NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Kony was ultimately rewarded to the New York Jets, who had the higher waiver priority based on their record.

The defensive end would have made for an intriguing fit in Washington. Ealy, a former second-round pick, was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Patriots in March. Ealy was released because he struggled to fit into a new defensive scheme.

In Carolina, Ealy was a promising player and dominated in Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos. Despite the Panthers losing the game, Ealy had three sacks and an interception.

Ealy could have bolstered the Redskins‘ pass-rush and is only 25.