PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) - State officials have revoked the medical license of a former New Jersey mayor who is now serving a prison term for taking $110,000 in bribes.

The state Board of Medical Examiners recently issued a series of orders against Alex Blanco, a podiatrist who was the mayor of Passaic. The state determined that Blanco’s actions constituted a “crime involving moral turpitude” and professional misconduct.

Blanco, a Democrat, pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in November 2016. He received a 27-month prison term in April.

Prosecutors say Blanco took the bribes from two developers in exchange for sending federal housing funds to a failed low-income housing project.

Blanco can reapply for his medical license after five years or after his prison sentence is complete.