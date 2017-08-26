RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court is deciding how far the Republican-dominated legislature can go to minimize new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s ability to pursue goals that helped him get elected last year.

The state Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in Cooper’s lawsuit claiming the GOP-controlled Legislature violated the constitution with a law diminishing the governor’s role in managing elections. It’s the first time the high court is weighing in on the ongoing political battle between Cooper and lawmakers.

Cooper’s lawyers say lawmakers reshaped the state elections board to take away the governor’s ability to expand early voting and advance his other priorities.

Attorneys for legislative leaders say the General Assembly has always been the predominant branch of state government and lawmakers can reshape how it operates.