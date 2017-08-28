President Trump on Monday issued a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana, as officials grappled with the devastating floods and heavy rains associated with Hurricane Harvey.

The declaration allows additional federal assistance to be directed toward local response efforts and is geared toward the parishes of Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion in the state.

Much of the attention has been focused on recovery efforts in Texas, but Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards had asked for the declaration and said his state would be in the storm’s path for the next week.

“This storm is wreaking havoc along the Gulf Coast,” Mr. Edwards said in a statement. “It is critically important for the people of Louisiana, particularly those in Southwest Louisiana, to recognize that we are not out of the woods.”

Mr. Edwards also said his state has dispatched personnel to Texas to assist with recovery efforts there.