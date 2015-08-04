President Trump will sign an executive order Monday fully restoring a program that allows local police departments to obtain surplus military equipment including grenade launchers and armored vehicles, the Justice Department announced.

The program came under review following the heavy-handed police response to riots in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 and was later curtailed under the Obama administration to restrict the type of equipment local departments could obtain from the military.

Mr. Trump’s order will fully reinstate the Defense Department’s 1033 program, leaving decisions about the type of military equipment appropriate to deploy on the streets largely up to local police departments.

More than $5.4 billion in surplus military gear has been transferred to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies since 1997.

The decision to reinstate the full program was made in order to ensure officer “have the tools they need to reduce crime and keep their communities safe,” according to a Justice Department document on the program announcement.

“It sends the message that we care more about public safety than about how a piece of equipment looks, especially when that equipment has been shown to reduce crime, reduce complaints against and assaults on police, and make officers more effective,” the Justice Department document states, going on to cite recent research on military surplus sharing programs.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to announce the reinstatement of the full program Monday at a National Fraternal Order of Police conference in Tennessee. The law enforcement group has been supporter of the program and praised the decision.

“The previous administration was more concerned about the image of law enforcement being too ‘militarized’ than they were about our safety,” said Chuck Canterbury, president of the FOP. “In an effort to shut down a single program run by the Defense Department, known as the 1033 program, they restricted access to surplus equipment throughout the federal government.”

Under the Obama administration’s restrictions, items such as grenade launchers, bayonets and armored tracked vehicles were banned from transfer to police departments. Other equipment, such as battering rams and riot helmets and shields, are still available under the program but required police departments to provide more justification in order to obtain them.

Officials supportive of the program have pointed to a recent series of attacks in which previously obtained military equipment was used by officers. Officers in San Bernardino, California, used an armored vehicle and military when chasing down two armed terrorist suspects who carried out a deadly shooting at a community center. And as officers responded to a deadly mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub, officials said a military-style helmet saved the life of an officer struck by gunfire.

Beyond complaints from civil rights groups and others about the militarization of police departments, there have also been concerns raised about oversight of the program.

Last month the Government Accountability Office published results from an audit in which $1.2 million worth of surplus military equipment was shipped to investigators through the 1033 program when they pretended to be a police department.

GAO auditors were able to secure more than 100 items by posing as police less than a week after submitting their requests, the report found.

Using false ID and law enforcement credentials, an investigator was able to pass security checks and enter Defense Logistics Agency warehouses, though personnel at two of the three sites didn’t even bother to check for ID, according to the GAO.