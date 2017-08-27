Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict jumped into the stands Sunday at FedEx Field after having picked off Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and running it back for a touchdown.

By the end of the night, reports surfacedBurfict is facing a five-game suspension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Burfict will appeal his suspension for an illegal hit against Kansas City Chiefs’ fullback Anthony Sherman earlier in the month.

If anyone hasn’t seen the hit pic.twitter.com/6s5DBLifPc — Laces Or Faces (@LacesOrFaces) August 28, 2017

Burfict is facing five games because he is a repeat offender. If he is suspended, at least he made his last game memorable.