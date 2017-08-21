Sen. Bernard Sanders on Tuesday said it’s probably too early for President Trump to be visiting Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but said the main focus right now should be on recovery efforts.

“Too soon for the president to be there? Probably it is, but let’s not get into that,” Mr. Sanders said on “CBS This Morning.” “The focus right now has got to be on doing everything we can to address the terrible, terrible pain that is taking place in that city.”

“Right now, the immediate task is to make sure that we save lives, that we protect people, that there’s emergency shelters,” he said.

“We are one nation, and we have got to stop the type of divisions that Trump and others are bringing about, trying to divide us up,” Mr. Sanders said. “We are one people. We’re going to stand with the people of Texas today.”

Mr. Trump was scheduled to visit Corpus Christi, which is near where Hurricane Harvey originally made landfall, and Austin on Tuesday. He was not scheduled to visit Houston, where much of the significant flood damage is taking place, leaving thousands of people stranded or forced to leave their homes.

Mr. Trump had said earlier he would visit Texas as soon as he could without causing disruption.