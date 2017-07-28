About 500,000 fewer people were uninsured in the first few months of 2017 compared to the same time last year, the government said Tuesday in a report that says the drop is not significant and suggests that Obamacare’s coverage gains are starting to stall out.

Roughly 28.1 million people, or 8.8 percent of the U.S. population, lacked health insurance during January-March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The CDC said that’s not a notable change from the 28.6 million uninsured during the first three months of 2016, though it is way down from the 48.6 million, or 16 percent of the population, who lacked coverage in 2010, when President Obama ushered his signature health care law to passage.

The Affordable Care Act covers nearly 10 million on its web-based insurance exchanges, where people can shop for private plans, often with the help of taxpayer-funded subsidies. And it covered millions more through the expansion of federal-state Medicaid coverage for the poor.

Yet 19 states have refused to expand Medicaid, after an early rush to grab up federal expansion dollars during Mr. Obama’s second term, and enrollment on the exchanges just saw its first year-over-year decline.

President Trump started to weaken enforcement of the law and peel back on promotion efforts during the brief overlap between the start of his term and the end of 2017 signups.

Yet the program itself has consistently struggled to attract the type of young and healthy enrollees it needs to avoid a spiral in which competition among insurers dwindles and premiums rise, scaring off even more customers.

Underscoring the problem, the CDC report said adults aged 25–34 were almost twice as likely as those aged 45–64 to lack health insurance coverage during the first three months of this year.

It’s unclear if enrollment will improve when open enrollment kicks off again this fall, since the Trump administration is largely hostile to the program, even if Obamacare’s image has improved in recent polling.

Congress, meanwhile, is steeped in a fierce debate about what to do about the law, after a GOP-led repeal effort stalled out in the Senate.

Mr. Trump still wants to revive efforts to repeal and replace his predecessor’s law. Yet for now, a bipartisan set of leaders in the Senate are eyeing swift action to stabilize the individual market heading into 2018.