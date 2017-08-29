The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s team of computer specialists have issued a warning about “malicious cyber activity” and phishing scams linked to Hurricane Harvey being conducted criminals in the historic storm’s aftermath.

“US-CERT warns users to remain vigilant for malicious cyber activity seeking to capitalize on interest in Hurricane Harvey,” the U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team said Monday.

“Users are advised to exercise caution in handling any email with subject line, attachments or hyperlinks related to Hurricane Harvey, even if it appears to originate from a trusted source. Fraudulent emails will often contain links or attachments that direct users to phishing or malware-infected websites.”

The warning didn’t cite any specific scams, but said that it’s common for emails requesting donations from duplicitous charitable group to appear on the heels of hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Emails users should use caution before clicking any links or opening any attachments included in unsolicited emails, the notice said, and refer to a separate warning issued Monday by the Federal Trade Commission’s consumer information office.

“Never click on links or open attachments in emails unless you know who sent it. You could unknowingly install malware on your computer,” the FTC warned. “Don’t assume that charity messages posted on social media are legitimate. Research the organization yourself.”

Individuals wishing to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts should determine whether a purported charity is an actual organization by verifying with the Better Business Bureau and other watchdogs, the notice said.

Upwards of 30,000 people across southeastern Texas may have been displaced as a result of Hurricane Harvey, a category four storm that first made landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday night, officials said Monday.