President Trump landed in Texas late Tuesday morning with a team of federal officials to tour storm damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Air Force One landed in Corpus Christi, Texas, in clear weather, deliberately staying away from the hardest-hit areas closer to Houston where massive flooding is still threatening lives and forcing emergency responders to rescue thousands of stranded residents.

“The president wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn’t disrupt any of the recovery efforts that are still ongoing, which is the reason for the locations we are going here today,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. “As of right now, I don’t know that we will be able to get to some of the really damaged areas.”

The president also is expected to visit Austin, the state capital, to receive more updates from state officials.

Among those traveling with the president are Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke. First lady Melania Trump also accompanied the president on the trip.