ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - A former Iowa State University and NFL player has been arrested, accused of shoplifting ammunition and other items from an Ankeny store.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that 26-year-old Jake Knott was arrested Saturday at the Sportsman’s Warehouse. Police say Knott was stopped outside the store and nearly $800 in ammunition and gun accessories he had not bought were found concealed on Knott.

Knott has been charged with third-degree theft. He was released from the Polk County Jail after posting bond.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney and a phone number could not be found for him Tuesday.

Knott was a linebacker at ISU before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He was released by the Eagles in 2014 and was briefly with the Miami Dolphins before being cut in 2015.

