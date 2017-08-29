Two women who dressed as nuns during an attempted robbery this week in Pennsylvania are on the run from the FBI.

Tellers at Citizens Bank in Tannersville were stunned on Monday afternoon when armed Hispanic women donning nuns’ habits demanded cash. Both women ultimately ran off before the robbery was complete.

“#Wanted for attempted armed bank robbery today in #Tannersville PA: 2 H/F, ~5’-5‘2”; wore nuns’ habits/veils, had blk handgun. 215-418-4000,” the FBI’s Philadelphia office Tweeted Monday evening.

“Investigators believe the alleged crooks may have thought the teller pressed the panic alarm in the bank,” an Allentown station reported Monday.

No one was injured during the incident.