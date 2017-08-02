ASHBURN – Receiver Josh Doctson (hamstring) was at Redskins practice Tuesday after missing Sunday’s game, and coach Jay Gruden said he’ll decide in the next day or so whether or not Doctson plays Thursday night in Tampa.

“Josh wants to play Thursday, but that will be my decision here in about 24 hours,” Gruden said Tuesday.

Doctson did individual drills with the other receivers during the beginning portion of practice open to reporters.

Gruden said Sunday that Doctson would have played were the game during the regular season. Doctson missed the first preseason game and multiple training camp practices after he pulled his hamstring. It’s not considered a bad injury, but given Doctson’s history (he missed all but two games last season with Achilles tendon injuries) it is worrisome.

“It’s been an issue,” Gruden said. “We’ve only had him a year, a little bit over a year now, and he hasn’t really done a lot with us unfortunately, but I think he’s going to overcome these.”

Doctson’s health is particularly important now that the Redskins offense is without receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. Washington brought in Terrelle Pryor Sr. during free agency, but Pryor and Cousins are still getting in sync. Cousins has familiar targets in Jamison Crowder and tight end Jordan Reed, but Doctson is expected to play a pivotal role.