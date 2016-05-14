ASHBURN — Redskins receiver Josh Doctson and outside linebacker Ryan Anderson were both at practice Tuesday after both missed Sunday’s game.

Doctson (hamstring pull) and Anderson (shoulder stinger) both participated in some individual drills during the beginning portion of practice open to the media. Anderson stood to the side during some of the linebacker drills involving hitting dummies, however.

Center Spencer Long, who is recovering from meniscus surgery, did some work with trainers off to the side. He wore a brace on his right knee. Cornerback Kendall Fuller, running back Rob Kelley, and linebackers Junior Galette (hamstring) and Will Compton also did conditioning work.