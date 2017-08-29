BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota company that has delayed plans to build a system to grow produce and seafood near Brookings was gifted land for the project from a lobbyist and former lawmaker.

The Argus Leader reports that former legislator Dean Krogman traded a Brookings home valued at about $175,000 for a 10-acre parcel that he then gave for $1 to the company behind the project.

Global Aquaponics company officials gathered last June at a ceremonial groundbreaking for the aquaponics system. Real estate agent Todd Voss tells the newspaper that Global Aquaponics agreed to buy the land, but never followed through.

With an ultimatum issued to the company, Voss says Krogman traded a duplex for the land. Krogman and Global Aquaponics didn’t immediately return telephone messages requesting comment from The Associated Press.

